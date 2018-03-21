Mariners' Andrew Romine: Back in lineup Wednesday
Romine (shoulder) is in the lineup at shortstop against Milwaukee on Wednesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Romine has been sidelined for the past week with a partially dislocated left shoulder. The club was hopeful that he would only need a little time to recover from the injury, and it appears as though that was a sound line of thinking. There shouldn't be any concern over Romine's availability moving forward barring any sort of setback.
