Romine (shoulder) is in the lineup at shortstop against Milwaukee on Wednesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Romine has been sidelined for the past week with a partially dislocated left shoulder. The club was hopeful that he would only need a little time to recover from the injury, and it appears as though that was a sound line of thinking. There shouldn't be any concern over Romine's availability moving forward barring any sort of setback.