Mariners' Andrew Romine: Claimed by Mariners
Romine was claimed off waivers by Seattle on Thursday.
Romine hit .233/.289/.336 with four home runs and 25 RBI during 124 games with the Tigers this past season, and will join the Mariners as a super-utility man. The 32-year-old is set to be the fourth or fifth outfielder for Seattle, while filling in for Robinson Cano, Jean Segura and Kyle Seager in the infield when they need some rest.
