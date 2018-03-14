Romine doesn't expect to miss much time after incurring a shoulder subluxation in Tuesday's spring game, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

The super utility man reportedly has dealt with this issue before, and the team isn't overly concerned since he missed just a handful of games the last time it happened. The plan is for Romine to simply rest for now and get evaluated again at a later date. A firmer timetable for his return should emerge once he's re-examined.