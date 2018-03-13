Romine went 0-for-3 with an RBI groundout in Monday's 4-2 Cactus League loss to the White Sox.

The veteran has been solid this spring, hitting .267 (8-for-30) with a double, a home run, six RBI, two walks, two stolen bases and two runs. Romine's experience and versatility give him a leg up on securing an Opening Day roster spot, considering he's capable of backing up virtually any position. His offensive contributions have never been much to write home about, but he even showed some unexpected pop in that regard last season in Detroit -- Romine parlayed a career-high 348 plate appearances into a new high-water mark of 23 extra-base hits, a figure partly comprised of personal bests in doubles (17) and homers (four).