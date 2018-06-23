Mariners' Andrew Romine: Makes most of spot start
Romine went 3-for-4 with two runs in a loss to the Red Sox on Friday.
Romine made plenty of noise out of the bottom of the order, posting his second multi-hit effort of the season. Romine has drawn the start at shortstop the last two games with Jean Segura battling an arm infection, but his playing time is usually sparse to say the least.
More News
-
Mariners' Andrew Romine: Raps out three hits in rare start•
-
Mariners' Andrew Romine: Named to Opening Day roster•
-
Mariners' Andrew Romine: Projected to make final roster•
-
Mariners' Andrew Romine: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Andrew Romine: Aiming for Wednesday return•
-
Mariners' Andrew Romine: Diagnosed with shoulder subluxation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...