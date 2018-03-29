Mariners' Andrew Romine: Named to Opening Day roster
Romine has made the Mariners' Opening Day roster, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Romine will break camp with the Mariners in a super-utility role. Manager Scott Servais plans to use Romine liberally in order to keep his starters fresh, so the 32-year-old should see his fair share of action. Over 124 games with the Tigers in 2017, Romine hit a lackluster .233/.289/.336 across 348 plate appearances.
More News
-
Mariners' Andrew Romine: Projected to make final roster•
-
Mariners' Andrew Romine: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Andrew Romine: Aiming for Wednesday return•
-
Mariners' Andrew Romine: Diagnosed with shoulder subluxation•
-
Mariners' Andrew Romine: Injures shoulder Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Andrew Romine: Knocks in run Monday•
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...