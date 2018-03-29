Romine has made the Mariners' Opening Day roster, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Romine will break camp with the Mariners in a super-utility role. Manager Scott Servais plans to use Romine liberally in order to keep his starters fresh, so the 32-year-old should see his fair share of action. Over 124 games with the Tigers in 2017, Romine hit a lackluster .233/.289/.336 across 348 plate appearances.