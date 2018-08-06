Romine went 0-for-2 with two walks and a run in a win over the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Making a second consecutive start at the keystone in place of Dee Gordon (ankle), Romine managed to be productive by showing a discerning eye at the plate. The versatile veteran crossed the plate with the first run of the plate for either club on Nelson Cruz's three-run home run in the third and has acquitted himself well at the plate over a small sample in August thus far. Factoring in Sunday's production, Romine has been on base four times (a single, a double, two walks), notched an RBI and scored Sunday's run over three starts and one outing as an in-game defensive replacement.