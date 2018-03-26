Mariners' Andrew Romine: Projected to be kept on final roster
Romine is slated to be on the Mariners' Opening Day roster, although he's yet to be officially informed, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The jack-of-all-trades' versatility is apparently too good to pass up for manager Scott Servais, who plans to deploy Romine liberally in order to keep his starters fresh. The 33-year-old hit an uninspiring .225 with one home run and seven RBI over 45 spring plate appearances, but his considerable major-league experience and defensive versatility appear to have won him a spot to open the season.
More News
-
Mariners' Andrew Romine: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Andrew Romine: Aiming for Wednesday return•
-
Mariners' Andrew Romine: Diagnosed with shoulder subluxation•
-
Mariners' Andrew Romine: Injures shoulder Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Andrew Romine: Knocks in run Monday•
-
Mariners' Andrew Romine: Avoids arbitration•
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...