Mariners' Andrew Romine: Projected to make final roster
Romine is slated to be on the Mariners' Opening Day roster, although he's yet to be officially informed, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The jack-of-all-trades' versatility is apparently too good to pass up for manager Scott Servais, who plans to deploy Romine liberally in order to keep his starters fresh. The 33-year-old hit an uninspiring .225 with one home run and seven RBI over 45 spring plate appearances, but his considerable major-league experience and defensive versatility appear to have won him a spot to open the season.
