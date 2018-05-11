Romine went 3-for-5 with a run in a win over the Blue Jays on Thursday.

Romine drew his second start of May and parlayed it into his first multi-hit effort of the season. The veteran utility man's playing time has been exceedingly sporadic, as has his success with the bat. Even factoring in Thursday's strong performance and his scant 25 plate appearances on the season, his line remains an unsightly .174/.208/.217.