The Mariners have selected Thomas with the 144th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

A fifth-year senior from Baylor, Thomas put himself on the draft radar in 2021 with a .337/.411/.575 slash line and 11 home runs in 193 at-bats. That kind of production from a catcher is especially impressive, but the fact that Thomas turned 23 in June takes some of the luster away from his numbers. Thomas should at least stick behind the plate after drawing raves for his management of the Baylor pitching staff while also throwing out nearly half of potential base stealers last season.