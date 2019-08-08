Bass picked up his second save of the season and fifth career save, working around one hit to fire a scoreless ninth inning against the Padres on Wednesday.

Bass is quite the success story; he's gone from being unable to crack the Reds' roster and opting out of his minor-league contract to being a big-league closer in a little over two months. The 31-year-old appears to have taken over since the Mariners dealt Roenis Elias and Hunter Strickland at the trade deadline. His K-rate is up five percentage points from his career mark, helped by a fastball that has gained three full ticks since 2017 (95.4 mph average). Bass should be added where available.