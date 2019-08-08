Mariners' Anthony Bass: Earns second save
Bass picked up his second save of the season and fifth career save, working around one hit to fire a scoreless ninth inning against the Padres on Wednesday.
Bass is quite the success story; he's gone from being unable to crack the Reds' roster and opting out of his minor-league contract to being a big-league closer in a little over two months. The 31-year-old appears to have taken over since the Mariners dealt Roenis Elias and Hunter Strickland at the trade deadline. His K-rate is up five percentage points from his career mark, helped by a fastball that has gained three full ticks since 2017 (95.4 mph average). Bass should be added where available.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal