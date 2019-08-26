Mariners' Anthony Bass: Losing chances for saves
Bass allowed a run on a hit and a walk while striking out three over 1.1 innings Friday against Toronto.
Bass failed to produce a scoreless outing for his club, though the Mariners would emerge with a 7-4 victory in the season opener. The 31-year-old right-hander was given an opportunity to slam the door Aug. 17 against the Blue Jays, but after surrendering a run, he was charged with a blown save. Meanwhile, Matt Magill appears to have stepped into the closer's role for Seattle, racking up three saves in his last four chances, all coming within the last eight days. Though Bass may be called on in high-leverage situations moving forward, Magill is clearly the Mariners' top choice in the ninth inning.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...