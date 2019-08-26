Bass allowed a run on a hit and a walk while striking out three over 1.1 innings Friday against Toronto.

Bass failed to produce a scoreless outing for his club, though the Mariners would emerge with a 7-4 victory in the season opener. The 31-year-old right-hander was given an opportunity to slam the door Aug. 17 against the Blue Jays, but after surrendering a run, he was charged with a blown save. Meanwhile, Matt Magill appears to have stepped into the closer's role for Seattle, racking up three saves in his last four chances, all coming within the last eight days. Though Bass may be called on in high-leverage situations moving forward, Magill is clearly the Mariners' top choice in the ninth inning.