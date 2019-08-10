Bass (1-4) took the loss Friday, allowing three runs (two earned) on a hit and three walks over one inning in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Rays.

Bass entered with the game tied at two, but the Rays were able to sting him for three runs, and the Mariners were unable to get their new closer off the hook. Bass had tossed eight consecutive scoreless innings prior to Friday's hiccup, which saw the right-hander's ERA inflate to 3.73 with a 1.12 WHIP in 31.1 innings. Bass is only 2-for-6 in save chances this season, which are likely to be few and far between when pitching for the AL West's cellar dwellers.