Bass pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn the save against Cincinnati on Tuesday.

Bass needed only nine pitches to set the Reds down in order and pick up his first save since Aug. 7. The right-hander has recently yielded primary closer duties to Matt Magill, though Tuesday's opportunity to close out the one-run game suggests that Seattle's ninth-inning situation is fluid. Nonetheless, relying on Bass is a shaky proposition as he has blown five of eight save chances this season while posting a 3.67 ERA and 37:16 K:BB in 41.2 innings.

