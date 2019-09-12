Bass struck out two through 0.2 scoreless and hitless innings to record his fourth save in a 5-3 win over the Reds on Wednesday.

Bass was called to pitch with one out and the bases loaded with a three-run lead in the ninth inning. Bass struck out the first two batters he faced, although a wild pitch allowed a run to score on the second punch-out, so he forced a groundout to nail down his fourth save of the season. The 31-year-old has a 1-1 record with two saves and a 4.50 ERA in his last 12 appearances.