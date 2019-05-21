Mariners' Anthony Bass: Signs with Mariners
Bass signed a big-league contract with the Mariners and will be available for Tuesday's game against the Rangers.
He was released from his minor-league deal with the Reds after exercising his opt-out clause, and the Mariners were there to swoop in and bring him on via a big-league deal. The 31-year-old journeyman logged an International League-high nine saves while posting a 2.21 ERA and 19:6 K:BB in 20.1 innings before the Reds let him go. Bass should pitch in mid-to-low-leverage innings for Seattle going forward.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how drastically player values have changed at the highest end of the player pool? Scott...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says a couple of young Braves look like stars and discusses Monday's winners...
-
ACES: Who has the best stuff in 2019?
Who has the stuff to make a leap? And whose hot starts are for real? The ACES metric provides...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
The wRC+ leaderboard is a good place to rate trade offers and values, plus we rate whose stock...
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings looks closer at seven hitters who are most likely to regress from their current...