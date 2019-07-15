Mariners' Anthony Bass: Takes third loss
Bass (1-3) was charged with a loss against the Angels on Sunday, allowing two earned runs on two hits and a walk over 1.2 innings. He also recorded a strikeout.
Tasked with preserving a 3-3 tie when he entered in the bottom of the eighth, Bass got his appearance off to a reasonably positive start by retiring two of the first three hitters he faced. However, he allowed a pinch-hit single to Justin Bour before exiting and then saw Roenis Elias surrender a three-run home run to Matt Thaiss that plated both of the runners that were Bass' responsibility. The 31-year-old has now been charged with a pair of earned runs each in two of his four July outings, leading to a bump in his ERA from 3.57 to 4.43.
