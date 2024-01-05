The Mariners acquired DeSclafani, Mitch Haniger and cash considerations from the Giants on Friday in exchange for Robbie Ray, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

DeSclafani was limited to just 99.2 innings in 2023 due to a flexor strain after throwing just 19 frames in 2022 because of an ankle injury. He did not require surgery and the hope is that he will be ready for Opening Day in 2024, but it's far from a guarantee. The 33-year-old will make $12 million in 2024 in his final year under contract.