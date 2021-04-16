Misiewicz was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Friday.
The 26-year-old landed on the COVID IL at the start of the week but clear the league's protocols within a few days since he apparently never tested positive for the virus. Misiewicz has yet to give up a run through 3.2 innings for the Mariners this season.
