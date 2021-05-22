Misiewicz was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Saturday.
Misiewicz was one of four Mariners pitchers who hit the injured list Friday due to contact tracing. Both Misiewicz and Robert Dugger have been cleared to return. Aaron Fletcher was optioned in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Mariners' Anthony Misiewicz: Lands on COVID-19 IL•
-
Mariners' Anthony Misiewicz: Up to eight holds•
-
Mariners' Anthony Misiewicz: Rough start to May•
-
Mariners' Anthony Misiewicz: Still sporting unblemished ERA•
-
Mariners' Anthony Misiewicz: Earns first hold•
-
Mariners' Anthony Misiewicz: Notches second win in return•