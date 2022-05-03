Misiewicz, who fired a scoreless seventh inning in a loss to the Astros on Monday, has recorded five consecutive scoreless appearances overall.

The southpaw has yet to work more than one inning, but he's been highly reliable. Misiewicz has allowed just one earned run across seven appearances, leading to a 1.69 ERA and 1.13 WHIP across 5.1 innings. The 27-year-old also has a pair of holds during that span, making him a rewarding fantasy asset over the first three weeks-plus of the season.