Misiewicz, who fired a scoreless two-thirds of an inning during which he allowed a hit and recorded two strikeouts in a win over the Angels on Sunday, has a 1-0 record, 2.45 ERA and 0.82 WHIP across his five July appearances.

That span only covers 3.2 innings, but it's nevertheless been an encouraging stretch for the southpaw. Misiewicz boasts an impressive 38:9 K:BB across 34.1 innings, and his formidable swing-and-miss stuff (26.4 percent strikeout rate) should continue affording him hold opportunities, if not the occasional save chance.