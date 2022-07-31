The Mariners designated Misiewicz for assignment Sunday, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.
Misiewicz has resided at Triple-A Tacoma since being optioned June 10, but he'll now lose his spot on the 40-man roster after the Mariners needed to clear a spot for outfielder Jack Larsen, who was called up from Double-A Arkansas to enter the starting lineup for Sunday's game in Houston. Since moving down to Tacoma, Misiewicz turned in a 3.65 ERA while striking out 13 over 12.1 innings, so the Mariners could have a tough time passing him through waivers.
More News
-
Mariners' Anthony Misiewicz: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Anthony Misiewicz: Takes first loss Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Anthony Misiewicz: Rare stumble Thursday•
-
Mariners' Anthony Misiewicz: Boasts impressive scoreless streak•
-
Mariners' Anthony Misiewicz: Falters in Monday's loss•
-
Mariners' Anthony Misiewicz: Should continue as lefty specialist•