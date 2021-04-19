Misiewicz was credited with his first hold in a win over the Astros on Sunday, hitting a batter and recording a strikeout to close out the seventh inning.

Two days after grabbing his second win of the season, Misiewicz worked around a plunking of Jason Castro by striking out Kyle Tucker to close out the frame. Misiewicz is still sporting an unblemished ERA through six appearances (five innings) while generating a 5:0 K:BB.