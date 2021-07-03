Misiewicz (3-3) pitched a clean inning while striking out a batter as he picked up the win over the Rangers on Friday.

Misiewicz entered to pitch the 10th in extra innings and was able to put together a 1-2-3 inning while successfully stranding the runner at second base. The 26-year-old bounced back nicely after he blew a late lead his last time out when he allowed a solo homer to Lourdes Gurriel in the eighth to tie the game up for the Blue Jays. Misiewicz now owns a 4.55 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 34:9 K:BB over 31.2 innings this year.