Misiewicz (2-3) lost Sunday's 9-2 defeat at the hands of San Diego after allowing four hits and three runs without recording an out.

MIsiewicz relieved starter Justin Dunn in the sixth inning and proceeded to allow three singles and a double before exiting with the bases loaded. After not allowing a run to cross the plate in April, Misiewicz has now allowed 10 in six May innings and has seen his ERA balloon to 5.87.