Misiewicz allowed an earned run on three hits over two-thirds of an inning in a loss to the Twins on Monday.
The left-hander inherited a two-on, one-out scenario from starter Chris Flexen and promptly conceded three consecutive RBI singles before inducing an inning-ending double play from Max Kepler. Misiewicz had pitched a clean frame in his season debut Saturday, and despite Monday's hiccup, he's projected for a high-volume workload that should yield a fair share of hold opportunities during the course of the season.
