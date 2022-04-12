Misiewicz allowed an earned run on three hits over two-thirds of an inning in a loss to the Twins on Monday.

The left-hander inherited a two-on, one-out scenario from starter Chris Flexen and promptly conceded three consecutive RBI singles before inducing an inning-ending double play from Max Kepler. Misiewicz had pitched a clean frame in his season debut Saturday, and despite Monday's hiccup, he's projected for a high-volume workload that should yield a fair share of hold opportunities during the course of the season.