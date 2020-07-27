Misiewicz earned his first hold in a win over the Astros on Sunday, firing a scoreless eighth inning in which he allowed no hits or walks and recorded one strikeout.

The 25-year-old southpaw had previously been identified by manager Scott Servais as a potential candidate for save chances while Yoshihisa Hirano (illness) remained out. While Misiewicz's Sunday assignment didn't unfold in the ninth inning, it did come with the Mariners nursing a two-run lead in the eighth. Misiewicz came through in fine fashion in a frame that included a swinging strikeout of Carlos Correa, and he could certainly be in line for more late-game work moving forward.