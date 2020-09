Misiewicz was credited with his sixth hold in a win over the Rangers on Sunday, allowing a hit and a walk over one inning while recording a strikeout.

The 25-year-old southpaw continued his solid season with Sunday's outing, which marked his fourth scoreless appearance over his last five trips to the mound. Misiewicz's 3.68 ERA is solid considering he allowed four earned runs over his first five appearances, while his 19:4 K:BB and 0.6 HR/9 over 14.2 innings are elite.