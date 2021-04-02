Misiewicz (1-0) fired a clean 10th inning in Thursday's season-opening win over the Giants.
The young southpaw pitched to a 1.08 ERA, 0.48 WHIP and .115 BAA across 8.1 Cactus League frames, and he picked up right where he left off Thursday to help seal Seattle's wild comeback victory. Misiewicz proved reliable last season in middle relief with eight holds, and although he logged a high-leverage opportunity Thursday, that was largely the result of closer Rafael Montero already having pitched the ninth and blown a save opportunity.
