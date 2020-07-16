Misiewicz could see closing opportunities with Yoshihisa Hirano (undisclosed) now on the injured list, although manager Scott Servais has said he plans to utilize more than one pitcher in the role, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The rookie had his share of struggles at Triple-A Tacoma last season, posting a 5.36 ERA over 19 appearances (17 starts). Misiewicz appears to have adequate swing-and-miss stuff, but he's the only one of a foursome that also includes Matt Magill, Austin Adams and Dan Altavilla mentioned by Servais as ninth-inning candidates that doesn't have any major-league experience. With the Mariners skipper also stating that he'll partly base his ninth-inning assignments on matchup, the left-handed Misiewicz could see some chances if multiple same-handed hitters are due up.