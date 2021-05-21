Misiewicz was placed on the injured list Friday due to a potential positive COVID-19 test to a member of the Mariners' pitching staff.

Robert Dugger, Drew Steckenrider and Will Vest were all placed on the injured list in the same flurry of moves, as it sounds like one of those players tested positive and the others are being held out due to contact tracing. Keynan Middleton (biceps) was activated from the IL in a corresponding move.