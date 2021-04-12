The Mariners placed Misiewicz on the 10-day injured list Monday due to an unspecified issue.

Seattle hasn't revealed whether Misiewicz's placement on the IL was the result of an injury or a COVID-19-related concern. If it's the latter, Misiewicz could be able to return before the minimum 10 days, provided he hasn't actually tested positive for the virus himself. Seattle recalled Erik Swanson from its taxi squad to provide some extra depth in the bullpen while Misiewicz is on the shelf.