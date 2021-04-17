Misiewicz (2-0) earned the win in Friday's 6-5 victory over the Astros, firing a perfect ninth inning while striking out two.

Misiewicz was busy in his return from the COVID-19 injured list as he was tasked with protecting a 5-5 tie in the ninth inning and proceeded to dispatch the side with ease, throwing 13 pitches (nine strikes) in the process. It wouldn't take long for the Mariners to score in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving Misiewicz his second win of the season. The 26-year-old has yet to surrender a run or walk a batter this season across five outings.