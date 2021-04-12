Misiewicz was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Monday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
The Mariners didn't initially provide a reason for Misiewicz's placement on the injured list, but the team has now specified that his absence is COVID-related. The designation doesn't necessarily mean that the southpaw has tested positive for the virus himself. Misiewicz will be able to return before the minimum 10 days as long as he isn't dealing with a positive test result of his own. Erik Swanson was recalled from Seattle's taxi squad to fill in as a reliever in Misiewicz's absence.
