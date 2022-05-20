Misiewicz allowed two earned runs on two hits over two-thirds of an inning in a loss to the Red Sox on Thursday. He struck out one.

The left-hander had allowed just a single earned run over his previous 10 appearances before Thursday's stumble, so there's certainly a likelihood the rocky appearance will prove to be an outlier. Misiewicz still carries a solid 3.48 ERA and 1.16 WHIP, and he's contributed three holds among his 13 trips to the mound.