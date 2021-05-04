Misiewicz (2-1) took the loss as Seattle fell 5-3 to Baltimore Monday, facing four batters and allowing a walk, home run and double before inducing a fly out and being removed.

This was Misiewicz first poor outing of the season as he had yet to allow a run in 9.1 innings prior to the blowup. His ERA jumped all the way to 2.70 but he should remain one of Seattle's more trusted relievers.