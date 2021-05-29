Misiewicz secured his 10th hold in a win over the Rangers on Friday, striking out the side in a perfect sixth inning.

Misiewicz got 10 of 16 pitches for strikes into the strike zone in what was his third straight scoreless appearance and fifth in his last six trips to the mound overall. The left-hander sports a bloated 5.00 ERA and 1.56 WHIP for the season, but those numbers are almost exclusively the byproduct of him allowing three earned runs in a trio of appearances; factoring out those hiccups, Misiewicz has yielded just one other run across his 23 outings.