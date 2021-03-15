Misiewicz, who compiled eight holds as a rookie in 2020, has a 3.00 ERA and 4:0 K:BB across three innings over his first three Cactus League appearances.

The young right-hander has given up one earned run, but otherwise, he's been close to flawless while exhibiting some of the same impressive control that led to a 25:6 K:BB over his first 20 big-league innings a season ago. Misiewicz appears on his way to garnering a roster spot as a middle reliever once again, with Daniel Kramer of MLB.com including him in his latest Opening Day roster projection.