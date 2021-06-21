Misiewicz owns a 3.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 13.5 K/9 and one hold across the eight innings covering his eight June appearances.
The southpaw has allowed a total of three earned runs over two outings during that span, but he's otherwise proven reliable while consistently whittling down his ERA. Misiewicz also continues to prove very versatile, as he's worked a pair of two-inning appearances during that span in addition to much shorter assignments.
