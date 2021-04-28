Misiewicz, who allowed a hit and no walks over a scoreless eighth inning in a loss to the Astros on Tuesday, has yet to give up a run across the 7.1 innings covering his first nine appearances.
The southpaw has also recorded a pair of wins and holds apiece, making him a surprising fantasy asset in formats that factor in the latter category. Misiewicz is also displaying career-best control, as evidenced by his 1.2 BB/9.
