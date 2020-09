Misiewicz (0-2) was tagged with the loss Tuesday against the Giants. He allowed one run on one hit while fanning two in one inning.

Misiewicz pitched the seventh inning and allowed the game-winning run on a solo shot from Darin Ruf. Misiewicz has been a reliable late-inning option for Seattle with six holds, but he has allowed runs in three of his last seven appearances -- he owns a 3.86 ERA while fanning 10.3 K/9 in that seven-game span.