Misiewicz (0-1) was charged with the loss in a defeat at the hands of the Athletics on Tuesday, allowing two earned runs on two hits and two walks over one inning.

Misiewicz got out of a two-on, two-out jam upon entering in the sixth inning by getting Jed Lowrie on a fielder's choice to end the frame, and he also induced a flyout and popup from Chad Pinder and Seth Brown, respectively, to open the seventh. However, the left-hander ultimately gave up run-scoring hits to Elvis Andrus and Luis Barrera that snapped a 5-5 tie. After generating three holds, a 1.86 ERA and 1.03 WHIP across his first 12 appearances of the season, Misiewicz has now surrendered five earned runs across his most recent three trips to the mound.