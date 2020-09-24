Misiewicz was credited with his eighth hold in a win over the Astros on Wednesday, firing two-thirds scoreless innings during which he recorded a strikeout.

Misiewicz has encouragingly evened out his performances down the season's stretch run, as he's now posted scoreless appearances in four of the last five trips to the mound. The southpaw has been a versatile option for manager Scott Servais, as he's been effective in both sub-one-inning outings and longer assignments that have seen him work as much as a pair of frames. Following Wednesday's effort, Misiewicz sports a 4.26 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and impressive 24:5 K:BB across 19 innings.