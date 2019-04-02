Swarzak (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day IL prior to Tuesday's game against the Angels.

With Hunter Strickland (shoulder) on the 60-day IL, Swarzak could start factoring into the ninth-inning mix immediately. He lacks a high ceiling and his floor isn't all that high either, but it's possible he could save double-digit games while Strickland is sidelined. Cory Gearrin seems like his toughest challenger for saves going forward.