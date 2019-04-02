Mariners' Anthony Swarzak: Activated from IL
Swarzak (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day IL prior to Tuesday's game against the Angels.
With Hunter Strickland (shoulder) on the 60-day IL, Swarzak could start factoring into the ninth-inning mix immediately. He lacks a high ceiling and his floor isn't all that high either, but it's possible he could save double-digit games while Strickland is sidelined. Cory Gearrin seems like his toughest challenger for saves going forward.
More News
-
Mariners' Anthony Swarzak: Solid bullpen ahead of activation•
-
Mariners' Anthony Swarzak: Could close upon return•
-
Mariners' Anthony Swarzak: Return drawing closer•
-
Mariners' Anthony Swarzak: Making progress•
-
Mariners' Anthony Swarzak: Placed on injured list•
-
Mariners' Anthony Swarzak: Throws bullpen session•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...
-
Monday's Winners and Losers
Heath Cummings offers four guys to add and breaks down Monday's Winners and Losers.
-
Andujar, Murphy replacements
Miguel Andujar may be done for the season, but other injuries have already eroded infield depth....
-
Prioritizing the biggest pitcher pickups
As is often the case this time of year, the waiver wire is overrun with intriguing starting...
-
18 things that stood out
Don't overreact to the first few games, but don't ignore them either. Chris Towers gives you...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 2
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start