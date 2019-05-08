Swarzak allowed three runs on three hits in 0.1 innings during a blown save against the Yankees on Tuesday.

The right-hander induced a flyout to begin the frame, but then allowed a single and homer to let the Yankees tie the game. In a surprising move, Mariners manager Scott Servais elected to stick with Swarzak following the blown save and against the next batter, he allowed another single. Swarzak didn't face another hitter after that, but that run came around to score, so he was still saddled with the loss. Swarzak now has as many blown saves as saves (three) and owns a 6.10 ERA and 1.74 WHIP in 10.1 innings this year.