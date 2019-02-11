Mariners' Anthony Swarzak: Carrying shoulder issue into spring
Swarzak will enter spring training with mild shoulder discomfort and will be behind other pitchers in his throwing program, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Injuries limited Swarzak to just 26.1 innings and a 6.15 ERA last season, though he finished the year healthy, pitching seven times in September. He could be in the conversation for saves if he has a bounceback season, but the chances of that are certainly reduced if he's already not healthy.
