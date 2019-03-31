Swarzak (shoulder) joined the team Saturday in anticipation of being activated this coming Tuesday and could potentially see some save opportunities during Hunter Strickland's (lat) absence, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Swarzak has just six career saves, but four of them came in 2018 with the Mets. Manager Scott Servais said Saturday that the ninth-inning role could be filled by "a number of guys" during Strickland's absence, so the veteran right-hander could have as good a chance as other candidates such as Roenis Elias, Cory Gearrin, Matt Festa and Nick Rumbelow. Swarzak has been working in minor-league games in Arizona during his rehab, and he appears set to be activated Tuesday.