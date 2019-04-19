Swarzak (2-0) allowed an earned run on a solo home run and also issued two walks and a wild pitch over an inning in a win over the Angels on Thursday. He struck out one.

It was an eventful 29-pitch frame for Swarzak to say the least, and after some trouble, he still managed to walk away with an unlikely win courtesy of Jay Bruce's ninth-inning tie-breaking single. Swarzak has been been one of manager Scott Servais' most versatile options out of the bullpen in the wake of Hunter Strickland's placement on the injured list with a lat injury. Swarzak has locked down a pair of saves and now has two victories to go along with them, all while generating an impressive 1.42 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB across 6.1 innings. His considerable strikeout upside -- he's recorded at least one whiff in each of his seven appearances -- and a current role that figures to continue affording him steady save chances has his fantasy stock at solid levels for the time being.